Broncos grab Courtland Sutton with 40th pick

Getty Images

The Broncos opened their draft by taking defensive end Bradley Chubb with the fifth overall pick and they went for offensive help at the top of the second round.

Denver made wide receiver Courtland Sutton the 40th overall pick of the draft. Sutton is the first wide receiver selected in the second round and the third taken overall.

Sutton had 22 touchdowns over his final two seasons at SMU gives the Broncos a tall receiver to go with Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, who also went to SMU, as targets for their new quarterback Case Keenum. There was word that the Cowboys were interested in Sutton, but will have to look elsewhere for receiver help. Unless, of course, the Jason Witten news makes a tight end more appealing.

The Broncos are slated to pick twice in the third round — No. 71 and No. 99 — and have four more picks in their pocket for the third and final day of the draft.