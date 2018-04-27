Browns add running back Nick Chubb at 35

Getty Images

Cleveland has already added two players in the first three picks on Friday night, and the second one was a big-time playmaker in college.

Georgia running back Nick Chubb had the honor of all-time great Browns running back Jim Brown announcing that he’s the newest member of the Cleveland Browns.

Chubb was an excellent player at Georgia, although his backfield mate Sony Michel, who was drafted at No. 31 by the Patriots last night, went ahead of him in the draft. The 227-pound Chubb is a powerful runner and a good blocker who should help Baker Mayfield in the passing game.

The Browns acquired the pick from the Texans in last year’s trade that sent Brock Osweiler to Houston. The Texans had previously signed Osweiler to such a bad contract that they gave up a second-round pick just to get the Browns to take Osweiler off their hands. Chubb should make the Browns glad they made that trade.