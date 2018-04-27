Browns kick off second round with Austin Corbett

Getty Images

The Browns continue to surprise people.

Instead of going for some of the name players, the Browns used the 33rd overall choice on Nevada offensive lineman Austin Corbett.

A college tackle who projects inside to guard or center, Corbett joins a line in a bit of flux after the retirement of Joe Thomas. But they’ve spent heavily on guards Kevin Zeitler and Joel Bitonio, which makes it interesting.

It’s an interesting early haul for the Browns, who stunned many last night by using the first and fourth picks on quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward.

They have two more picks tonight, coming back at 35 and 64, with four more picks tomorrow.