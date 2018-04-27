Bruce Arians expected to join CBS

Getty Images

One of the most colorful coaches in recent NFL history (and sometimes that color is blue), has found a new home.

According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is expected to sign with CBS to do games this fall.

He’ll be paired with play-by-play man Greg Gumbel and analyst Trent Green in a three-man booth, giving him an opportunity to ease into his first television job.

Arians has a way with words, and sometimes those words haven’t always been fit to print. But he’s always been entertaining, and clearly understands the game, having won a pair of coach of the year honors.

His background with decorated quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, and Andrew Luck will also allow him to show some insight into the offensive side of the ball which should make the broadcasts with Gumbel and Green enjoyable.