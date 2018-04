Getty Images

If Saquon Barkley had slid to No. 7 in round one, the Buccaneers would have taken him. They took a running back in round two, instead.

USC running back Ronald Jones becomes the newest Buccaneer, instantly the leading candidate to replace Doug Martin, who was released earlier this year.

Jones is the fourth running back taken. Still on the board is former LSU running back Derrius Guice, who may regard as the best available running back, and one of the best available players.