Cam Newton on D.J. Moore pick: Thank you

Getty Images

Panthers past and present were happy to see the team pick wide receiver D.J. Moore with the 24th overall selection.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said on Thursday night that he got a short message from quarterback Cam Newton after Moore came off the board. The message — “Thank you” — came after Newton spent time lobbying for offensive help during the pre-draft process.

“Yes, I heard from him,” Rivera said. “It was cool to see him react the way he did. We had a great time going through this process. Cam was just constantly needling us. … Cam stays up on all this stuff, and he came to us with all the offensive guys.”

It’s the second straight year that the Panthers have spent early picks to add offensive weapons. That met with the approval of former Panthers wideout Steve Smith, who hasn’t had the warmest thoughts for his former team since being released after the 2013 season.

“They have never been able to replace me. Until now,” Smith said in his current role as an NFL Network talking head.

If that turns out to be the case, Newton will have plenty to be thankful for in the years to come.