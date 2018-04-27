Cardinals say Sam Bradford is the starter, but Josh Rosen can compete for the job

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2018, 10:53 AM EDT
Sam Bradford is the Cardinals’ starting quarterback. Whether he’s still the Cardinals’ starting quarterback in four months remains to be seen.

Josh Rosen, the quarterback the Cardinals traded up to select with the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft, will get an opportunity to compete with Bradford for the starting job.

“We got Sam to be our starting quarterback and I would still say that is the case,” Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said, via the Arizona Republic. “I’m very excited about Josh . . . what he can bring. Every position is open for competition.”

The Cardinals gave Bradford a $10 million signing bonus when they signed him last month, so there’s no question that his roster spot is safe. But his spot in the starting lineup is not safe. If Rosen performs well in training camp and the preseason, it’s easy to see Rosen opening the season as the starter, and Bradford opening the season on the sideline.

6 responses to “Cardinals say Sam Bradford is the starter, but Josh Rosen can compete for the job

  2. If history proves itself right, Bradford will be hurt and done for the season by week 5, so it will be a moot point.

  3. How can these teams make these statements before the players have even had a chance to compete in camp? The better statement would be something like: “we are looking forward to a healthy competition between Sam and Josh and we are committed to starting the player who proves himself to be our starter”

  4. Given recent history, the most likely scenario is that Sam Brandford will start the season, break/tear/dislocate/rupture/dissolve a body part in the first game, and then Rosen will finish the season.

  5. Just like Tom Savage, Mike Glennon, Matt Flynn, and on and on. Things change (too late in some cases) and sometimes the high contract given to your eventual backup is less expensive than waiting too long to go with the best guy.

