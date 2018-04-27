Cardinals say Sam Bradford is the starter, but Josh Rosen can compete for the job

Getty Images

Sam Bradford is the Cardinals’ starting quarterback. Whether he’s still the Cardinals’ starting quarterback in four months remains to be seen.

Josh Rosen, the quarterback the Cardinals traded up to select with the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft, will get an opportunity to compete with Bradford for the starting job.

“We got Sam to be our starting quarterback and I would still say that is the case,” Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said, via the Arizona Republic. “I’m very excited about Josh . . . what he can bring. Every position is open for competition.”

The Cardinals gave Bradford a $10 million signing bonus when they signed him last month, so there’s no question that his roster spot is safe. But his spot in the starting lineup is not safe. If Rosen performs well in training camp and the preseason, it’s easy to see Rosen opening the season as the starter, and Bradford opening the season on the sideline.