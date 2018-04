Getty Images

As the Chargers try to keep pace with the Rams in L.A., it doesn’t hurt to draft some guys who played college football in L.A.

The Chargers took USC linebacker Uchenna Nwosu in the second round of the draft.

It’s the second defensive player added by the Chargers in the first two rounds. On Thursday night, the Chargers landed Florida State safety Derwin James.

Some think the Chargers may eventually draft a quarterback to groom during the finals years of Philip Rivers‘ career.