Christian Kirk heads to Cardinals in second round

The Cardinals got a quarterback in the first round and they took a player to catch his passes in the second.

The Cardinals made wide receiver Christian Kirk the 47th overall pick of the 2018 draft a night after trading up to take quarterback Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick.

Kirk caught 234 passes for 2,856 yards and 26 touchdowns over the last three years at Texas A&M and gives the Cardinals a needed addition to a thin receiving corps. He profiles as a player working out of the slot and his six punt return touchdowns for the Aggies suggest he can help Arizona in the return game as well.

The Cardinals have a pick in the third round before turning their attention to Saturday’s activities.