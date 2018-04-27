Colts get fourth player in second round, take Tyquan Lewis at No. 64

Getty Images

If it felt like the Colts hogged the second round, they did.

Indianapolis drafted four players in the second round, with the Ohio State defensive end Tyquan Lewis the last choice of the round. The Colts became the first team since the 2009 Patriots to have four picks in the second round, according to NFL Media.

The Colts, who drafted Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson with the sixth overall pick on Friday night, added South Carolina State linebacker Darius Leonard with the 36th overall choice, Auburn guard Braden Smith with the 37th overall pick and Rutgers edge rusher Kemoko Turay with the 52nd overall choice.

They traded up to get Lewis, giving their 67th and 178th overall picks to the Browns.

Lewis, a three-year starter, made 112 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks in his career.