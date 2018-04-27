Colts get third pick of second round, go defense with Kemoko Turay

Getty Images

The Colts have drafted two guards and now two front-seven defenders.

Their latest selection is Rutgers edge rusher Kemoko Turay with the 52nd overall choice. He gives Indianapolis four players in the top 52.

The Colts selected Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson with the sixth overall pick on Friday night. They added South Carolina State linebacker Darius Leonard with the 36th overall choice and Auburn guard Braden Smith with the 37th overall pick.

Turay had 103 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in his four seasons. He played 44 games, starting 10.