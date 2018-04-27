Colts select Darius Leonard, Braden Smith

Getty Images

The early run on offensive guards continued with the Colts’ second pick of the night.

Indianapolis used the 37th overall choice on Auburn’s Braden Smith, meaning three of the first five picks Friday night are guards. Cleveland picked Nevada guard Austin Corbett with the No. 33 overall choice, and the Giants followed with pick No. 34 with UTEP guard Will Hernandez.

Smith becomes the second guard the Colts have drafted, joining Notre Dame’s Quenton Nelson. The Colts made Nelson the sixth overall choice Thursday night.

Indianapolis also improved its defense Friday, using the first of back-to-back picks on a linebacker.

The Colts used the 36th overall choice on South Carolina State linebacker Darius Leonard, the two-time MEAC Defensive Player of the year.

Indianapolis has a league-best four picks Friday night.