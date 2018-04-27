Cowboys take Connor Williams at No. 50 after Eagles jump them

Getty Images

The Cowboys may never admit whether they would have selected South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert, but they never had the chance to make the choice.

With Goedert going to Philadelphia at No. 49, the Cowboys used the 50th choice on Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams. The Cowboys announced him as a guard, though he started all 28 games at UT at left tackle.

Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins began his career at left guard before moving last season when Doug Free retired.

Williams played his high school in Dallas-Fort Worth.

There was a thought the Cowboys might select a tight end after losing a receiver target, SMU receiver Courtland Sutton, earlier Friday night. But the Eagles jumped the Cowboys to take Goedert with the 49th pick. Goedert would have fit perfectly in Dallas for more reason than his first name.

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is expected to retire, with word leaking Friday that he likely is headed to the ESPN booth to become an analyst for Monday Night Football.