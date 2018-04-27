Dak Prescott on Jason Witten: He’ll be missed on and off the field

Getty Images

Cowboys players learned Jason Witten‘s plans of retirement the same way everyone else did. They heard it on ESPN, on the radio, on social media or by word of mouth.

They were as surprised as anyone else and more disappointed than anyone else.

“His expectations and his standards, you’ll miss one of the guys who was one of the first ones there and one of the last ones to leave,” Prescott said on NFL Network, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s old faithful. He’ll be missed on and off the field.”

Prescott had his former backup, Tony Romo, analyze him last season on CBS. Next season, he faces the prospect of having Witten analyze him on ESPN.

The Cowboys will face Tennessee at home on Monday Night Football on November 5.

“I hope he’s critical. I hope he’s super critical,” Prescott said. “I know our relationship, and I know it’s for TV.”

While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Witten has made no decision about his future, Prescott talked about Witten as if the tight end is gone. As Bill Parcells used to say, “If you’re talking about retirement, you’re retired.”