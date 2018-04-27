Dave Gettleman: If you want to know why Ereck Flowers isn’t here, call him

Getty Images

General Manager Dave Gettleman doesn’t seem happy with Ereck Flowers.

The Giants offensive tackle has remained in Miami for the voluntary offseason program. He is the only player not to show up since the workouts began April 9.

“He’s in Miami, and we’re here,” Gettleman said, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic. “He decided not to come. He’s an adult. He has the ability to make decisions on his own. This is a voluntary program, and he’s decided to stay in Miami. If you want to know why he’s not here, call him.”

The Giants have Flowers, a first-round pick in 2015, on the trading block.

They wanted him to compete for the right tackle job after they signed left tackle Nate Solder in free agency. Flowers has one year and $4.5 million guaranteed left on his rookie deal.