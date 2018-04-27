Derrius Guice doesn’t show up for second day of draft

AP

The risk in accepting an invitation to the draft is that the player may not be picked in round one. When that happens, a decision has to be made: Return for the second night or stay away.

LSU running back Derrius Guice has stayed away.

PFT’s Charean Williams passes along word that Guice’s absence was announced at the draft. It’s unknown whether his departure has any connection to rumors that TMZ is holding a story about Guice, to be posted after Guice is picked. TMZ has denied that it has any such story.

Guice has still not been selected; a total of five running backs have been picked.