Eagles jump ahead of Cowboys, take Dallas Goedert

South Dakota State University

The Eagles traded ahead of the Cowboys in the second round of the NFL Draft and then they took a player named Dallas.

Tight end Dallas Goedert is headed to the Super Bowl LII champions with the 49th overall pick. The Eagles traded the 52nd and 169th overall picks to the Colts in order to get ahead of their NFC East rivals.

Goedert is the kind of receiving threat at tight end that the Eagles made good use of on their way to the title last season. The departures of Brent Celek and Trey Burton made it an area to address and it probably didn’t hurt that they might have spoiled any Cowboys plans to set the table for life without Jason Witten.

Goedert caught 198 passes for 2,988 yards and 21 touchdowns at South Dakota State and has the size/speed mix that earns you a shot to make the big jump from there to the NFL early in the draft.