Friday morning one-liners

Said new Bills QB Josh Allen, “I think out of all four or five quarterbacks in this draft, I’m the one that was suited for Buffalo.”

DB Minkah Fitzpatrick comes to the Dolphins after a championship-filled college career.

The Patriots didn’t pick up Tom Brady‘s successor on Thursday night.

With Sam Darnold in, the last quarterback picked by the Jets is likely on his way out.

Ozzie Newsome’s last first round as Ravens General Manager featured three trades before selecting a tight end and a quarterback.

The Bengals hope they have an anchor for their offensive line in C Billy Price.

Said Browns CB Denzel Ward, “I am very confident in my ability. I am looking forward to that pressure. Being at Ohio State, there was pressure all the time there. Everybody is on edge there so it is kind of nothing new having that pressure on me, and I look forward to taking that challenge and seeing what I can do at the next level.”

Questioning whether the Steelers reached too far to take S Terrell Edmunds.

Texans DE J.J. Watt was thinking about his own draft day on Thursday.

The Colts made a big addition to their offensive line in G Quenton Nelson.

The Jaguars added another piece to their strong defensive front.

RB Derrick Henry predicted the Titans would take LB Rashaan Evans and that’s just what they did on Thursday.

DE Bradley Chubb got a warm welcome from his new Broncos teammates.

The Chiefs had nothing to do but watch on Thursday.

Chargers CB Casey Hayward heard a lot of people saying the team got a steal in S Derwin James.

What made T Kolton Miller the Raiders’ choice at No. 15?

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch has come a long way from eight-man football in high school.

The Giants passed on picking a quarterback in the first round.

What players might the Eagles consider in the second round?

The Redskins went back to the Alabama well to select DT Da’Ron Payne.

Bears LB Roquan Smith is excited to play with one-time college teammate Leonard Floyd again.

A negative reaction to the Lions picking C Frank Ragnow.

The Packers moved around a bit before picking CB Jaire Alexander.

The Vikings could address the offensive line with Friday’s picks.

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley has a good record in Atlanta.

The Panthers had their choice of wide receivers in the first round.

DE Marcus Davenport heard words of welcome from other Saints players.

The Buccaneers didn’t wait for the draft to start to add help in the backfield.

A round of applause for the Cardinals nabbing QB Josh Rosen.

The Rams don’t regret trading the No. 23 pick.

The 49ers picked up some protection for QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Seahawks will wait a while before making their next draft pick.