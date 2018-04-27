Giants G.M. defiantly defends Eli Manning over a rookie

AP

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman said before the draft that if he missed on a quarterback, it could set the franchise back five years.

If not taking one proves to be a mistake, he’ll hear about it far longer than that.

But Gettleman was staunch in his defense (to the point of agitation) of 37-year-old Eli Manning, after using the No. 2 overall pick on running back Saquon Barkley instead of an heir to Manning.

“What’s the long-term plan with the quarterback? [Manning] is going to play,” Gettleman said, via Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com. “What do you want me to tell you? He is our quarterback. We believe in him. He threw the hell out of the ball for three days [in minicamp]. He has not lost one bit of arm strength.”

“You have to stop worrying about age,” he added. “Oh, by the way, Julius Peppers played last year at 38, Mike [Adams] played at 37. There are some guys that are just freaks. [Tom] Brady is 41. I mean c’mon: He is our quarterback.”

Of course, Manning has never been described as a “freak,” Brady is a lot better at football than Manning, and Peppers played 50 percent of the Panthers’ defensive snaps last year. Gettleman’s larger point is that Manning is his guy, and even though the Jets took Sam Darnold and the Giants could have had him or any other non-Baker Mayfield quarterback, nothing was going to change that. He liked Barkley more than any of the quarterbacks, which made it an easy call for him.

“If you have to try to make yourself fall in love with a player, it is wrong,” Gettleman said. “You will never be happy with the pick.”

By investing in Barkley, the Giants doubled down on Manning by giving him help on offense. Adding the top running back in the draft to a group that already had weapons in the passing game (including some guy named Odell Beckham Jr.) gives Manning a greater chance to succeed.

If he does, Gettleman’s picking the present over the future will be justified.