Giants G.M. defiantly defends Eli Manning over a rookie

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 27, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman said before the draft that if he missed on a quarterback, it could set the franchise back five years.

If not taking one proves to be a mistake, he’ll hear about it far longer than that.

But Gettleman was staunch in his defense (to the point of agitation) of 37-year-old Eli Manning, after using the No. 2 overall pick on running back Saquon Barkley instead of an heir to Manning.

“What’s the long-term plan with the quarterback? [Manning] is going to play,” Gettleman said, via Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com. “What do you want me to tell you? He is our quarterback. We believe in him. He threw the hell out of the ball for three days [in minicamp]. He has not lost one bit of arm strength.”

“You have to stop worrying about age,” he added. “Oh, by the way, Julius Peppers played last year at 38, Mike [Adams] played at 37. There are some guys that are just freaks. [Tom] Brady is 41. I mean c’mon: He is our quarterback.”

Of course, Manning has never been described as a “freak,” Brady is a lot better at football than Manning, and Peppers played 50 percent of the Panthers’ defensive snaps last year. Gettleman’s larger point is that Manning is his guy, and even though the Jets took Sam Darnold and the Giants could have had him or any other non-Baker Mayfield quarterback, nothing was going to change that. He liked Barkley more than any of the quarterbacks, which made it an easy call for him.

“If you have to try to make yourself fall in love with a player, it is wrong,” Gettleman said. “You will never be happy with the pick.”

By investing in Barkley, the Giants doubled down on Manning by giving him help on offense. Adding the top running back in the draft to a group that already had weapons in the passing game (including some guy named Odell Beckham Jr.) gives Manning a greater chance to succeed.

If he does, Gettleman’s picking the present over the future will be justified.

24 responses to “Giants G.M. defiantly defends Eli Manning over a rookie

  1. Consider trading down you’re going to get twice the value (Jets traded 3 seconds, Bill two second) in addition to moving back a few spots. Giants didn’t maximize value bottom line. Being an Eagle fan I’m happy they took Barkley. Thanks!

  3. QB is a risky, but necessary, pick. However, you can hardly fault someone for taking the consensus top prospect in the draft.

  5. Outside of his 2 Super Bowl rings, (won by defense and an amazing helmet catch), Eli Manning has been nothing very special. He was competent most of his career but he has regressed since 2015 and if Barkley doesn’t live up to the Reggie Bush like hype, (which Reggie himself never lived up to), then the Giants will rue not drafting a QB at number 2 overall.

  7. Catastrophe pick. Just like Al Davis with the Raiders, Giants are delusional and think they are close. They’ll be right back here in the top 5 next year looking for a QB when they had one staring them right in the face this year.

  8. This was the most short sighted draft pick of the night. Eli Manning is not a good starting QB at this point, he has declined in each of the last 3 years. The Giants have one of the worse offensive lines in football and their team scream 6-10 next year. In a draft that ended up having 5 QB’s taken in the first round, the Giants not only automatically made Saquon Barkley one of the highest paid RB’s in the game, the didn’t maximize their draft slot whatsoever. By trading down with the Jets, they would had been able to get Barkley or Chubb most likely if they were so falsely insistant that Eli Manning has something left in the tank. Barkely will not carry them into the playoffs. Unlike the Cowboys or even the Jaguars, the Giants have been piss poor at drafting and building their team through the draft to justify this pick. Watch as the Giants drift into mediocrity next year and will need to trade up to select a QB in a weaker QB class.

  10. Gettleman and the Giants will look like fools in the near future. They had a chance to draft a qb and passed on the chance. Not Smart.

  11. “Brady is a lot better at football than Manning” not when playing against each other in the super bowl!

  12. Brady might be ‘better at football’, but Eli is 2-0 in Super Bowls vs Brady when it counted.

  13. Worst pick of the draft and it’s not close:

    1. Not only is Eli old, he also sucks. 3-12 as a starter this year.
    2. They’re stuck in a division with Wentz and Prescott for the next decade.
    3. Sam Darnold was available.
    4. Next year’s QB class is awful.
    5. A second round running back like Guise will put up similar production to Barkley.

  14. Even if they were going to take Barkley, they could have traded down several spots to do it. Clearly, the teams following the Giants were not after him.

    So even if Barkley plays well, they missed a big opportunity to pick up some other useful picks.

  15. Brian Guynn says:
    April 27, 2018 at 10:17 am
    Brady might be ‘better at football’, but Eli is 2-0 in Super Bowls vs Brady when it counted.

    =======

    Brady’s been to 8 Super Bowls and won 5 of them. That is, on every sense of the word, better.

    If Eli had made it to ANY other Super Bowls – including the two additional ones the Pats have won since the Giants last won a playoff game – maybe we’d have a better sample size for comparing them. But Eli’s sample is too small.

  17. Whether Eli is worse or better it doesn’t matter. No running back can break the line of scrimmage unless the o-line is good at blocking. What I read is that the Giants need o-line help desperately.

  18. So, I saw this guy say Wentz and Prescott in the same sentence, and there was not a “is infinitely better than” in between. What a day!!

  20. There are still 3-4 qb’s that will likely go today and the Giants have 3 picks. This idea that there isnt one legit QB outside of the 5 guys who went in the 1st round is nuts. I wish the Giants had tried to trade down a few spots for an additional pick or two but have no problem with them not taking a QB in round 1. Chances are good that ELi’s production over the next two years will be at least marginally better than that of any of the QB’s who were drafted yesterday.

  21. The Giants missed a golden opportunity to get a franchise QB, with youth, that would last the next decade+, whom they could develop behind Eli for a year — for a running back that may not last 5 years, and they can’t block for. They fooled themselves into thinking Manning has 5 more years (because Brady is still playing?), and that they’re a skill position player away from the playoffs.

    Elliott worked in Dallas, and Fournette worked in Jacksonville because both teams have excellent offensive lines. Saquon could, and may be the best of the best. But if teams don’t fear the passing game, and there’s no credible offensive line to provide running lanes, you’re not maximizing the value of the player.

  22. tylawspick6 says:
    April 27, 2018 at 10:05 am
    LOL

    Arrogance is a nasty, nasty thing.
    —————————————————–

    A Patriots fan would know, right?

    And Gettleman is gambling with his future, not the future of any Giants fan. If he’s wrong, it’s on them, not me, and not any of the “prognosticators” on this site. I’m sure EVERYONE had Dak Prescott pegged as a “superstar” the day after the draft, right? Let’s see how it plays out over the next five years.

  24. I love Barkley, but I don’t like the pick. The Giants have more OL work to do. This is not a ready-made situation for success like Zeke or Fournette had.

    If the Round 2 pick is not a road-grader like Will Hernandez, then taking Barkley makes no sense. I would rather have Darnold.

