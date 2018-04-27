Giants GM: Analytics saying not to draft a running back are “nonsense,” “a crock”

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman does not want to hear about any research saying that running backs are overvalued — especially after he spent the second overall pick in the draft on Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.

Asked about talk that the more analytics-oriented folks in the NFL world think running backs shouldn’t be taken that high, Gettleman scoffed.

“You know what I say about that. It is a crock. At the end of the day, a great player is a great player. He is a touchdown maker. He is a threat to take it to the house every time he gets his hands on the ball,” Gettleman said. “I think a lot of that stuff is nonsense. I think it is someone who had decided to get into the analytics of it and went through whatever. Jonathan Stewart is in his 10th year and he has not lost anything. I don’t believe in that. I don’t care who you take, they can all get hurt.”

It’s true that any NFL player can get hurt, but that doesn’t mean players at some positions don’t suffer career-affecting injuries at higher rates than players at other positions. And as for saying Jonathan Stewart is in his 10th year has has not lost anything, well, Stewart averaged a career-low 3.4 yards a carry last year at age 30.

So there are legitimate reasons that many people have soured on using high draft picks on running backs. Gettleman just has to hope Barkley develops into an All-Pro player — and that Eli Manning plays well enough not to make everyone ask why Gettleman didn’t draft a quarterback instead.

  1. Not drafting a QB was a terrible decision for the franchise. When you were offered (allegedly) the Bills’ 12, 22, and next year’s first but stay put to take a RB you are screaming to the rest of the world how terrible you are as a decision maker. I’m sure the rest of the NFC East is OK with it though.

  2. Like anything in life, you have several sets of data but you still have to analyze it and incorporate all kinds of things in your decision process. It’s not like a certain stat commands you to do something. There is real skill in taking all that information into account and making good decisions. Nothing is “All or Nothing.” People who think analytics is the most important thing or not important at all are both wrong. There is nothing bad about having every advantage you can to making an informed decision, and there is nothing noble about celebrating ignorance. Even people who are “anti-analytics” still use it, they just don’t call it that.

  3. The problem isnt Barkley its the fact they couldve taken a QB, and their QB is getting up there in age. How many times are they going to draft that high? They arent an annual 2-14 team they are a 6-10 to 10-6 and wont be picking that high. Aside from Solder the line needs work, you need a succession plan with an aging QB. Barkley would be a good pick if he was a missing piece but they have a lot of missing pieces. They also let the Jets can Darnold which is a double whammy. Barkley is good but if Eli starts to decline it wouldve been nice to have his successor ready to go instead of trying to nail down one now in the mid firsts when they had a top 3 pick or bank on a guy on the roster now who was worse than Geno Smith in practice.

  5. Its no secret that Mara wants to protect ELi like Kraft does Tommy. Doesn’t want the fans screaming for the backup when Eli has a bad game. However, if Darnold develops into something special across town, Gettleman will be hearing about it as long as he’s there.

  6. I think he’s missing the point. Yes, Barkley is a phenomenal athlete and RB, but there’s better value to be had. Even though the washout rate for 1st round QBs is probably 50%, it gets even worse in the later rounds where QB wash out at 95% rate (see Class of 2013 late rounders: Matt Barkley, Ryan Nassib, Tyler Wilson, Landrey Jones, Brad Sorensen, Zac Dysert, BJ Daniels & Sean Renfree!!!)

    On the other hand, good RBs can be found 3rd round and later – ie Alvin Kamara, Kareem Hunt, Samaje Perine, Tarik Cohen, etc.

    He had a rare opportunity to draft the next franchise QB given that Eli Manning is 37 and wasted it.

  7. Analytics is just data analysis. Data can’t tell you to do anything. The people that analyze that data can tell you all sorts of things but the data itself is simply information. Just like anything else that very data analysis is still subject to human error. (both on the input and the output side.)

  8. I think I;m starting to see why the Panthers fired this guy. Running backs are the shortest term position in Football. You normally get a good 5-6 years out of them, if that, and then they are done. Overpaying a running back has historically been a mistake. Good back can be found in the 3rd round or later, see Kareem Hunt and Alvin Kamara last year. Gettleman is talking out of his behind on this one.

  9. Me thinks old man Gettleman is hell to work with. Probably throws hot coffee at secretaries when they forget they cream and tells his subordinates to “grow up” when they get Sour Patch kids out of the vending machine.

    Grumpy old man.

  10. edelmanfanclub says:
    April 27, 2018 at 1:56 pm
    The problem isnt Barkley its the fact they couldve taken a QB, and their QB is getting up there in age. How many times are they going to draft that high?

    ————————-
    Im expecting once maybe twice more before they climb out of it.

  11. I never would’ve expected this much push back on the Giants taking Barkley considering all of the hype surrounding Barkley. I would’ve taken a QB but then I don’t believe Eli Manning has much left in the tank. Obviously Gettleman believes in Manning more than most but I agree with him that analytics are not infallible and you have to trust your football instincts more often than not. If analytics were so wonderful then Sashi Brown would still be GM of the Browns!

  12. Barkley could be the next Kijana Carter, Lawrence Phillips, Curtis Enis, etc…
    Darnold could be the next Ryan Leaf, Jamarcus Russel, Todd Marinovich, etc…

    Barkely could be the next Emmitt Smith, Adrian Peterson, etc…
    Darnold could be the next Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, etc…

    The draft is a crapshoot, but there have been far more 1st round QB busts than RB busts.

  13. Let’s see…. draft an impact player who can be an immediate help to your roster now, or draft a project that may have completely different weapons at his disposal IF/when he gets his shot? I’ll take the immediate threat over a possibility any day.

  14. You have to assume they just didn’t like any of these quarterbacks–there are good solid reasons to doubt each one of them, and just conclude that the whole QB class is overrated and that you need to stay away from that mess.

    Fine. So then you trade down; there must have been offers. You turn a pick into three picks and later take one of the very good RBs in this deep class, rather than the great one. It’s really got nothing to do with analytics, it’s just basic draft management and roster building; your team won three games, you’ve got roster work to do. Very weird decision, and he sounds like he’s raving in the quotes, but Barkley does have the chance to be a great one.

  15. Remember who he drafted last year at Carolina with his first pick. He’s a dinosaur. It’s not about the player..it’s about the relative value between Barkley and the next RB and the value of picks the Bills were offering him. Sounds like he and Beane are not as friendly after this draft. Giants could have had Rb#2 (Michel/Guice) and 3 more starters.

  17. vysethelegend says:
    April 27, 2018 at 1:55 pm
    Not drafting a QB was a terrible decision for the franchise. When you were offered (allegedly) the Bills’ 12, 22, and next year’s first but stay put to take a RB you are screaming to the rest of the world how terrible you are as a decision maker. I’m sure the rest of the NFC East is OK with it though.
    ———-

    That’s why you’re on the couch… or at your desk job filing insurance papers and not the GM.

    Webb is as good as, if not better than any of those guys.

  18. rkt4mayor says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:07 pm
    I never would’ve expected this much push back on the Giants taking Barkley considering all of the hype surrounding Barkley. I would’ve taken a QB but then I don’t believe Eli Manning has much left in the tank. Obviously Gettleman believes in Manning more than most but I agree with him that analytics are not infallible and you have to trust your football instincts more often than not. If analytics were so wonderful then Sashi Brown would still be GM of the Browns!
    ——–

    Eli hasn’t lost a thing. And please with the talk about the fluke and colossal disaster of 2017 that McAdoo and Reese caused. No QB — NOT A SINGLE ONE — would have thrived behind that offensive line, that failure of an “offensive scheme” AND losing all three of his starting wide receivers before the midpoint of the season.

