Giants take Will Hernandez with No. 34

Getty Images

The Giants got a running back with the second pick of the first round and they got someone to block for him with the second pick of the second round.

They chose guard Will Hernandez in a move that was easy to see coming after last year’s poor offensive line play was followed by the departures of several players this offseason. Hernandez joins Nate Solder and Patrick Omameh as new additions on the line and joins Saquon Barkley as members of General Manager Dave Gettleman’s first time running the Giants draft.

Hernandez started 49 games at UTEP and should go right into contention for a starting job this season.

The Giants have the 66th and 69th picks later on Friday night.