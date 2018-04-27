How many first-round quarterbacks will be busts?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2018, 1:15 PM EDT
Getty Images

In 1999, five quarterbacks were drafted in round one. Most of them ended up being busts.

So what will happen with the quarterback quintet of 2018? The official PFT over-under for busts is 2.5.

History tells us to bet the over. But who will the busts be? The reality is that plenty of factors unrelated to the player’s skill and potential affect the final answer. Quality of coaching, stability of the coaching staff and front office, and quality of the supporting cast will impact the finished product.

If, for example, either Tim Couch or Akili Smith had ended up with the Eagles and Andy Reid in 1999, maybe they would have become stars. If Donovan McNabb had ended up in Cleveland or Cincinnati, maybe he would have been a bust. (There likely was no hope for Cade McNown.)

This year, whether and to what extent Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, and Lamar Jackson will thrive hinges on those and other factors. With none of them being far superior physically, dynamics beyond their control will go a long way toward determining how dynamic their performances are perceived to be.

For now, feel free to make a guess as to which one is most likely to be a bust. Vote below, then drop a comment.

Permalink 35 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

35 responses to “How many first-round quarterbacks will be busts?

  2. No busts, but low achievers:
    Darnold (“Gangrene” [Jets]), Rosen (Arizona), Allen (Buffalo)

    Quality starting QB: Lamar Jackson (B’more [Baltimore])

    Pro Bowler: Mayfield (Cleveland)

  5. It just could be that any of them are both potential superstars or busts, depending on a little luck and landing in the right system. Would Rodgers have been a superstar in Minnesota or Chicago, which is the witness protection equivalent for the NFL? An injury or just getting thrown into the fire too soon could be the difference.

  6. Rosen and Allen will be busts, Mayfield and Jackson will have respectable careers, Darnold will give the Jets the QB they’ve been looking for since Namath, and be a Jet for 20 years.

  8. I’m from Cincinnati and no offense, but I don’t think Akili Smith was smart enough to run an NFL offense. He had only played one year of division 1 college football. One of the first things he said when he got to Cincinnati was that he wanted to change the colors from orange and black to white and black to be real tiger colors. He didn’t understand that Bengal tigers are orange and black.

  11. History suggest at least 3-4 busts in this class. There are way more busts than franchise QBs. That’s why every singe year there are numerous first round QBs. Because the first rounders before them didn’t work out. Like waves crashing to the shore….

  12. Why did the Browns take Mayfield first? They could have taken Barkley, then take Mayfield 4th. He would have still been there at #4.

  13. I would answer: as many as are surrounded by bad teams, with bad coaches who don’t develop them, and who rush them into service before they’re ready.

    There are very few “busts” on teams that don’t fit the above description. Most “busts” are QBs surrounded by mediocrity, used incorrectly, coached poorly, or given too little OL protection.

    It takes a special QB to overcome common issues of high-drafting teams, and I think we sometimes put too much blame on the players in such situations.

  14. I know most posters just don’t have the superior footbball intellect that I do and I laught at your comments often and shake my head in disbelief of how much greater my football knowledge is compared to most of you. With that said let me say this, Rosen is tbe best QB in this draft and the Cardinals hit it out of the park drafting him. Mayfield will actually be a good NFL QB. Darnold doesn’t have the mental makeup and Allen is one of the biggest wiffs in the first round I have ever seen. I graded him as undraftable, the Bills made a catastrophic mistake.

  15. footballisnotthatimportant says:
    April 27, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Also, I wish the best for Josh Allen, but that is going to be a disaster.

    =============

    If they use him wrong, it will be. But they seem to have a very competent, steady kind of starter in McCarron, and if they’re smart, they’ll give him a lot of time as a starter and develop Allen with a lot of patience. If he gets at least a full year or two to grow, it could turn out superbly for them.

    Bills have to know they’re not a legitimate SB team just yet. They can either try to take a shortcut or else take a slower route where they will be hitting their peak once Brady’s on the way out.

  16. Jackson = total bust
    Rosen = will be another Cade McNown
    Allen = will be serviceable; potential to be another Osweiler
    Darnold = reeks of a bust; won’t be able to handle the NY media
    Mayfield = will be a Pro Bowler; is the new Drew Brees but without the liberal snowflake mentality

  17. Look at Sam Bradford, he is making a whole lot more than any of these rookies in 2018, but he is not considered a bust despite not having done anything in his career, and he is making a ton of money. If we use Sam Bradford as a benchmark, may be all 5 of them will have better careers than Bradford. Would such a career still be considered a bust? Not sure.

    Would Nick Foles be considered a bust if he retired instead of re-joining the Eagles and getting an MVP award in the Super Bowl? Sometimes teams simply give up too soon on a qb and in any case there is a thin line between greatness and bust.

  18. Because he has proven under fire to be an accurate passer and able to study and read defenses, Mayfield will be a solid NFL franchise QB like Jeff Garcia and Brees.
    Jackson will get hurt from the pounding from the superior athletes and hitters in the NFL and unless he can improve his passing game, he will be another RG3 and never fulfill his potential.
    Allen will be a bust because of his inherent inaccuracy.
    Darnold will end up being another Fiztpatrick or McCowen.
    Rosen will end up being injured much of the time as he was in college as the pros hit much, much harder. And as evidenced by his college career QBR, he may throw for lots of yards when manages to be healthy enough to play, but not win many games just like Jay Cutler.

  19. The best thing to Allen, once he has open dialect with his teammates is to literally sit for the year and put in as much extra work as possible. Like not even to dress for a game. If you need an emergency qb, Logan Thomas can be it. As long as he put the work in and is not rushed, he will have a chance.

  20. Flash in the pan then bust: Lamar Jackson; (2 good seasons then defenses figure him out and injuries take their toll).

    Bust: Josh Rosen; (too arrogant and entitled for his own good plus a concussion history).

    Good but not great: Darnold and Allen

    Very good bordering on Great: Baker Mayfield

  21. “Bust” is also a subjective term.

    For instance, Ken O’Brien is sometimes referred to as a “bust.” But he wasn’t a bust….he just wasn’t Dan Marino.

    Cade McNown was a bust. Ryan Leaf. Todd Blackledge. JaMarcus Russell.

  22. Mayfield will thrive. Allen will bust. Rosen will be OK. Darnold will bust. Jackson will bounce around the league as a “slash” project QB until he is 30.

    You heard it here first.

  23. These guys were hyped up because there was no sure fire #1 QB in this draft. I don’t see any of these guys being game changers. Maybe a couple of Pro Bowls between the 5 of them but that’s about it.

  24. Have to define busts, too. Like that 1983 draft we were discussing here recently, for example. There were a couple HOFers but a couple other guys played in a SB and had several productive years. Is a guy a bust if he starts for a few years and loses a SB? Is he a bust if he starts 7-8 years but is never “elite”? Some of these teams have been in a QB drought for so long that if they just got a decent game-manager or average starting QB that would improve their team greatly. For me, I think a bust is a guy who never starts more than a few games or perhaps only sticks around a few seasons and never wins or is at least a top 30 QB.

  25. Rosen will be a bust because grown men down want some douchey kid screaming at them that they need to play harder. That isn’t leadership. Allen will be a bust because he isn’t at all an accurate passer. Darnold looks like a dude. Mayfield is going to get beat up in Cleveland, but has a change because of his accuracy. Personally I think Lamar Jackson will end up having a nice career, as long as they cater the offense to him for a few years a la Russell Wilson. Everyone said Watson wasn’t an NFL QB last year, and look how that turned out.

  26. onebuffalove716 says:
    If you need an emergency qb, Logan Thomas can be it.
    —–

    Yeah, and Terrelle Pryor is going to be starting QB for the Jets. Actually, even though he’s about 6th on their depth chart right now, I consider that more likely than Thomas playing QB for the Bills.

  28. Mayfield is a PUNK !

    Darnold and Allen will have to have their receivers wear the opponents jerseys.

    Rosen is still waiting for someone to answer the phone .

    Jackson will be average .

  29. I’m looking at these guys and you have a combination of over-rated QBs and Bad Teams that drafted them. This Draft is going to go down as the all-time Worst. Teams that took RBs and O-Linemen should be the only ones to make any hay in 2018

  31. Good points Mike. As a Browns fan, I have no ill will towards Couch as a bust. More sympathy for him as to how his career would have went had the Browns not drafted him.

  33. Kenmasters34: I think the Browns watched Draft Day for inspiration prior to the 2018 draft and thought Sonny Weaver Jr. was a pretty crafty guy!

  34. “Also, I wish the best for Josh Allen, but that is going to be a disaster.

    =============

    If they use him wrong, it will be.”

    Sooooo are you suggesting he play different position than QB?

  35. Everyone thought it was funny that the Browns were going to draft 2 quarterbacks, well based on all of the busts in the past ,it really wasn’t a stupid idea, at least they would of doubled their odds

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!