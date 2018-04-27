Jaguars select D.J. Chark with 61st pick

Getty Images

The Jaguars needed help at receiver after losing Allen Robinson to the Bears in free agency and releasing Allen Hurns, who signed with Dallas.

Jacksonville addressed the need by taking LSU receiver D.J. Chark with the 61st overall pick.

Chark ranks as one of the fastest players in the draft. He ran a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

In four seasons at LSU, Chark made 66 catches for 1,351 yards and six touchdowns. He played little his first two seasons.

As a senior, Chark added punt return duties and averaged 10.6 yards on 18 returns and scored two touchdowns.