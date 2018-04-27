Jason Witten plans to retire, join Monday Night Football

Posted by Mike Florio on April 27, 2018, 12:39 PM EDT
Getty Images

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten recently said he plans to play until he’s 40. Those plans have quickly changed.

ESPN has announced (essentially) that Witten now plans to retire from the NFL and become “a lead analyst” on Monday Night Football. Witten intends to meet with Cowboys owner/G.M. Jerry Jones before finalizing the decision.

Witten, a future Hall of Famer and 15-year veteran who turns 36 on May 6, joins former teammate Tony Romo with high-profile TV gigs, if Witten takes the job.

The presence of the phrase “a lead analyst” in the de facto announcement suggests that there could be another analyst in the booth, making it potentially a three-person operation. Joe Tessitore is slated to become the play-by-play announcer on Monday night.

19 responses to “Jason Witten plans to retire, join Monday Night Football

  1. At least he’s telling them before the draft is over.

    Couldn’t be better news for Rico Gathers. Although it would have been nice to have a bit more advance notice…

  10. Wow this one really stings I don’t care what goes on with the Cowboys no matter what people say nobody can say anything bad about Jason Witten thanks for everything bud

  11. The end of an era. Witten is one of the finest people to ever wear the star, I am sad to see him go. It really sucks that he didn’t get to play in a Super Bowl. Add his name to the list with Romo and Ware of Cowboys players whose career was wasted by an inept owner and poor coaching. Even with his declining skillset, this is a huge hole for the Cowboys to fill. Oh well, Good luck Jason! Cowboys broadcasting on every big game now, lol!

  15. Odd timing, but perhaps he realized that Dallas won’t be drafting a real NFL quarterback anytime soon.

  16. Mr. Wright 212 says:
    April 27, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    GOOD. GLAD HE’S GONE.

    Randy Moss should have gotten that gig, though.

    ================

    I suppose the Cowboys could have drafted Moss to play tight end, but I’m not sure that would have worked out so well. Creative suggestion, though.

  18. I think Witten knows his potential value to the team and his ability to pad his statistics are not as good as they were with Tony Romo as the QB.

    So he’s better off getting out now while his name is hot and he’s being offered really good money to be a color analyst.

    The Cowboys will miss him though. I’m sure they wish they had this information back when they made the decision to jettison Dez Bryant. I’m not sure they would have made a different decision, but generally speaking you like to know all the variables involved when you make an important decision.

  19. Dude probably hung out with and stood with all those retired players this week and went, “You know, I think I’m done.”

    If he’s not 100% in, then he’s doing the right thing. Let the next generation drive on. I hope he’s a good announcer.

