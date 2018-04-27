Jason Witten plans to retire, join Monday Night Football

Getty Images

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten recently said he plans to play until he’s 40. Those plans have quickly changed.

ESPN has announced (essentially) that Witten now plans to retire from the NFL and become “a lead analyst” on Monday Night Football. Witten intends to meet with Cowboys owner/G.M. Jerry Jones before finalizing the decision.

Witten, a future Hall of Famer and 15-year veteran who turns 36 on May 6, joins former teammate Tony Romo with high-profile TV gigs, if Witten takes the job.

The presence of the phrase “a lead analyst” in the de facto announcement suggests that there could be another analyst in the booth, making it potentially a three-person operation. Joe Tessitore is slated to become the play-by-play announcer on Monday night.