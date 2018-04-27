Jay Cutler appears to be retired again

Getty Images

Jay Cutler appears to have realized what the rest of the NFL just kind of assumed — he’s retired again.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Cutler is expected to retire again soon, after his one year coming out of the bullpen for the Dolphins.

Cutler hasn’t drawn interest from another team as a free agent, but could appear in a reality show with his wife (hopefully while wearing pants).

There has also been some talk of FOX having interest in him as a game analyst, and Cutler has proven to be interesting enough when he feels like talking to think it’s a worthwhile experiment.

Cutler turns 35 this weekend, and if he’s finished, he’s walking away with a 74-79 record as a starter with the Broncos, Bears, and Dolphins and has thrown for 35,133 yards.