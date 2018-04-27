Jerry Jones: Cowboys aren’t desperate for safety help

Getty Images

The Cowboys could use another safety after moving Byron Jones to cornerback, but they entertained no thoughts of moving up for Florida State safety Derwin James as he slipped.

James ended up going 17th to the Chargers.

The Cowboys likewise don’t feel a pressing need to trade for Earl Thomas or to draft a safety.

“We like the position to address in this draft, but I don’t think we’re compelled to draft a safety,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t think there is any position that we have to have when we come out of this draft.”

Back to Thomas, the Cowboys do have interest in the Seahawks safety, and the Seahawks safety has made public his interest in the Cowboys. But Seattle will have to lower its asking price for Dallas to make a move.

Jones misspoke when asked if the Cowboys had any conversations about trading for Thomas, saying, “I’m not going to get into that. That’s part of the deal. I mean not deal, but . . . we have no deal.”

Jones laughed, clarifying he misused the word “deal.”

“It’d be a mess up to go off that, I’ll tell you,” Jones added.

Seattle doesn’t have a second-round pick. Its first choice Friday is No. 76 overall.