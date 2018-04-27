Jerry Jones: Jason Witten has made no decisions

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 27, 2018, 3:38 PM EDT
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Jason Witten has made no final decisions about his future, despite an ESPN report that Witten is planning to retire and work for ESPN.

“He has some things to think about and discuss with his family from a professional perspective,” Jones said. “He also told me he is going to need some more time for consideration, at least through the weekend. He has not made any decisions that are definite at this time. We have no announcement at this time.”

Jones said he and Witten have been in contact regularly this week and that he considers Witten a valuable member of the Cowboys organization.

“I’ve talked to Jason several times this week. I’ve met with him, I met with him as late as just a few hours ago, and we’ve had great discussions. I’ll keep the details of those discussions private forever,” Jones said.

Jones said he’s expecting Witten to come to a decision some time after this weekend.

  4. Witten got an offer that is obviously hard to refuse.

    Hanging out with all the young guys PLUS seeing all the old guys this week made him think a bit. Maybe he sees some pain these older guys are in and that enthusiasm the younger ones are showing and then that offer comes along.

    Sort of like a perfect storm.

  6. Just a point about the draft – can we do away with Goodell as the announcer for the first round? It has become such a distraction with the boos. Really annoying.

  7. LOL! I’m going to love it if Witten pulls a McDaniel’s. It’s ESPN they deserve it.

  9. Or maybe more and more companies/teams are announcing deals that aren’t finalized? Maybe if Witten ends up deciding to play people will stop announcing things that aren’t finished. It seems like counting chickens before they hatch is all people want to do nowadays.

  12. Jerry just doesn’t want this to overshadow the draft in his circus tent. Witten seems a classy and loyal guy, and has decided to wait until after the weekend. Not that complicated.

  13. Losing two good receivers in one offseason would not be good for the Cowpie’s playoff chances, even though it helps their salary cap situation. Sometimes some teams forget that salary cap space is a means to an end, not an end in and of itself.

  14. “Pulling a McDaniels” is not a classy move. Witten is a classy guy. Say what you want about the Cowboys (and I do, often, especially living down here) but Witten has more class than that.

    And if he did so – he would in no way be hurting ESPN. As Florio rightly pointed out this morning, everyone is scrambling for a story. Sometimes the story is premature. Personally despite Jerruh I don’t think this one is, but even if it were fabricated it’s not going to hurt ESPN. People will still click through.

