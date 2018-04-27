Jerry Jones: Jason Witten has made no decisions

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Jason Witten has made no final decisions about his future, despite an ESPN report that Witten is planning to retire and work for ESPN.

“He has some things to think about and discuss with his family from a professional perspective,” Jones said. “He also told me he is going to need some more time for consideration, at least through the weekend. He has not made any decisions that are definite at this time. We have no announcement at this time.”

Jones said he and Witten have been in contact regularly this week and that he considers Witten a valuable member of the Cowboys organization.

“I’ve talked to Jason several times this week. I’ve met with him, I met with him as late as just a few hours ago, and we’ve had great discussions. I’ll keep the details of those discussions private forever,” Jones said.

Jones said he’s expecting Witten to come to a decision some time after this weekend.