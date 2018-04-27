Jets waive four players

Getty Images

The Jets announced they have waived wide receivers JoJo Natson and Damore'ea Stringfellow, tackle Korren Kirven and punter Ben Turk.

Natson saw action in seven games last season, averaging 20.3 yards on 16 kickoff returns and 2.4 yards on 16 punt returns. He also made two receptions for 18 yards and had one rush for 15 yards.

The Jets acquired Stringfellow off waivers from Miami on September 3 but waived him three days later. They signed him to the practice squad, where he spent all 17 weeks of the season.

After stops with Tampa Bay and Cleveland, Kirven arrived on the Jets as a practice squad signee on December 15. He spent the final three games of the season there.

Turk signed a reserve/future contract in January.