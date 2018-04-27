Josh Rosen revises his “nine mistakes” rant

Getty Images

When quarterback Josh Rosen became the 10th overall pick in the draft, he admitted to being “pissed off” and proclaimed that “nine mistakes” had been made in front of him. On Friday, he revised his rant.

“I would actually say that I’m not as angry that there were nine guys ahead of me, just three quarterbacks,” Rosen said at his introductory press conference, via ESPN.com. “That’s kind of what gets to me. So there were three big mistakes ahead of me, but honestly, it’s a blessing in disguise. This is an incredible team that I think is really, really primed and set to do some incredible things in the future, and I think I just, very simply, lucked out.”

The claim of “nine mistakes” seemed a little over the top, especially as it related to the six picks that weren’t devoted to quarterbacks. Regardless, Rosen was unhappy about where he fell, and there’s nothing wrong with finding any and all means for motivation, wherever and however it may arise.