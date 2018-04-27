Lamar Jackson: Ravens are getting a Super Bowl out of me

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2018, 9:06 AM EDT
Quarterback Lamar Jackson had a long wait before hearing his name called on Thursday night and that left a lot of time to contemplate a lot of things.

Jackson said one of them was whether he was going to have to come back to AT&T Stadium on Friday wearing the same green suit he wore on Thursday night because he only brought one of them with him to Dallas. The Ravens traded up to No. 32 in order to snag Jackson, which made the sartorial question a moot one and left Jackson focused on other matters.

“They’re going to get a Super Bowl out of me,” Jackson told Deion Sanders of NFL Media after being introduced as the final pick of the first round.

The Ravens have already said that Jackson’s immediate role will be to develop behind Joe Flacco, something that Jackson said he embraces in another interview on Thursday night.

“I want to learn a lot,” Jackson said. “A guy who wins the Super Bowl, he’s the GOAT to me. I look up to him, just want to learn a lot from his experience and how he led his team.”

Jackson will head to Baltimore for a formal introduction to the team and a chance to start working toward that Super Bowl he plans to bring to town.

14 responses to “Lamar Jackson: Ravens are getting a Super Bowl out of me

  2. He didn’t just win a superbowl, he was MVP and put together the best postseason run football has ever seen. He’s done now, but he and RG3 will prepare this guy properly. Tomlin and BB are retiring after this year to save face.

  4. terripet says:
    April 27, 2018 at 9:09 am
    Did you hit the snooze button

    ———–

    The sad truth is that this kid has a better chance of winning a SB than Andrew Luck

  5. Best of luck to him, as he has the potential to be a game changer. I am sure Flacco is FAR less pleased by this, but it’s a business and Flacco has been overpaid for a few years now, based on one good postseason run.

  8. People are going to snicker but when you a draft a guy at the most important on the field what’s wrong with a little swagger and confidence? At least it’s more exciting than the admirably humble but boring ol standard of “I’m just going to come in and work hard”

  10. Its possible he makes good on that, only time will tell. As a Patriots fan I do like what they got (because the loss of Lewis did concern me) but I was of the mindset they should consider grabbing this guy when he was still available at 31. Not because I think Brady is done but because I am sure he has 2+ years in him and I would like to see a guy with good talent and 2+ years of understudy waiting in the wings.

    If Jackson does emerge as a force I will have to acknowledge a Belichick mistake. (Unless we wind up with the next Barry Sanders or something but that would be freak) Only time will tell.

  13. No they aren’t. Period.
    Kaep got lucky cause the league wasnt ready for the “super athletic, 1 read QB” but now every team knows how to beat that/him.
    Sorry but dumb QBs who cant read Ds dont fare well in “the Show”

