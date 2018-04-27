Lamar Jackson: Ravens are getting a Super Bowl out of me

Getty Images

Quarterback Lamar Jackson had a long wait before hearing his name called on Thursday night and that left a lot of time to contemplate a lot of things.

Jackson said one of them was whether he was going to have to come back to AT&T Stadium on Friday wearing the same green suit he wore on Thursday night because he only brought one of them with him to Dallas. The Ravens traded up to No. 32 in order to snag Jackson, which made the sartorial question a moot one and left Jackson focused on other matters.

“They’re going to get a Super Bowl out of me,” Jackson told Deion Sanders of NFL Media after being introduced as the final pick of the first round.

The Ravens have already said that Jackson’s immediate role will be to develop behind Joe Flacco, something that Jackson said he embraces in another interview on Thursday night.

“I want to learn a lot,” Jackson said. “A guy who wins the Super Bowl, he’s the GOAT to me. I look up to him, just want to learn a lot from his experience and how he led his team.”

Jackson will head to Baltimore for a formal introduction to the team and a chance to start working toward that Super Bowl he plans to bring to town.