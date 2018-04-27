Lions trade up for Kerryon Johnson at No. 43

Getty Images

Lions G.M. Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia both worked with Bill Belichick in New England, and tonight they called Belichick to get a pick from him.

With the 43rd pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Lions selected Kerryon Johnson, a running back from Auburn.

The pick was the second-round pick from the 49ers that the Patriots acquired by trading Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco. The Lions liked Johnson enough that they gave up picks 51 and 117 to go up and get him.

Johnson made a lot of big plays at Auburn and was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year last season. The Lions hope their lagging running game just got better.