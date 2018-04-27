Mike Gesicki heads to Dolphins at No. 42

Getty Images

Tight end was identified as a Dolphins need early this offseason and the team addressed it in the second round on Friday night.

Miami made Mike Gesicki the second tight end off the board this year with the 42nd overall pick. Hayden Hurst went to the Ravens in the first round.

Gesicki spent four years at Penn State and spent a lot of time in the end zone in his last two seasons on the college level. He caught 14 touchdowns and had nine in his final season to send him toward the pros on a high note. He kept building his profile with strong performances across the board during the combine, although questions persist about his blocking.

The Dolphins are set to be on the clock again with the 73rd overall pick.