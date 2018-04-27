NFL Network: “Potentially highly embarrassing” issue caused Derrius Guice’s slide

Getty Images

LSU running back Derrius Guice lasted until Washington chose him at No. 59, even though he had the talent to be a Top 20 pick. And the league’s own media outlet is explaining that Guice has something embarrassing in his personal life that scared teams off.

Mike Mayock hinted on NFL Network early in tonight’s second round that something was coming out about Guice, but he didn’t say what it was. About an hour later, Mayock elaborated.

“He’s a first-round talent,” Mayock said of Guice. “He had several issues getting to different buildings and meeting with teams. He missed some flights. They didn’t like his attitude. The NFL investigated and cleared him. He fired his agent. It was a tumultuous offseason for this young man. He did not put his best foot forward. Now today I’ve had several text messages from general managers telling me there’s another investigation out there that could be potentially highly embarrassing to the kid and maybe to the team that selects him. That’s why he’s sliding now.”

Whatever this “potentially highly embarrassing” issue is, it’s something Washington thinks it can handle — but apparently something other teams wanted nothing to do with.