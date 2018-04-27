No quarterbacks taken in second round

Getty Images

The 2018 NFL Draft set a record with four quarterbacks going in the Top 10 and a fifth came off the board with the final pick of the round when the Ravens traded up to take Lamar Jackson.

The run on quarterbacks did not continue into the second round. That round came to an end on Friday night without any more quarterbacks being selected.

Given how quickly the neediest teams in the league moved to select quarterbacks on Thursday, it’s not too great a surprise that other needs are being filled around the league. There are still some teams — the Patriots and Chargers among them — who could be looking for developmental prospects at some point before the draft is out.

Mason Rudolph, Luke Falk, Kyle Lauletta and Mike White are some of the prospects on the board if they do choose to go that way.