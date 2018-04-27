Packers double down on corners, take Josh Jackson

Getty Images

The Packers made a pair of trades before making a pick in the first round, but they stayed put at No. 45 to make their first selection of the second round.

Newly elected Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer handled the announcement for the Packers and they selected cornerback Josh Jackson. It’s the second cornerback in as many picks for the Packers after they took Jaire Alexander in the first round.

Jackson was predicted to be a first-round pick by many in the months leading up to the draft and is in Dallas for the event, but he wound up sticking around long enough to become part of the secondary renovation that’s going on in Green Bay this offseason. They’ve also brought back Tramon Williams to go with 2017 second-round picks Kevin King and Josh Jones while safety Morgan Burnett has left for Pittsburgh in free agency.

The Packers are not set to pick again on Friday night. They are next up with the first pick of the fourth round on Saturday.