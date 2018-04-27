Panthers take cornerback Donte Jackson with 55th pick

Getty Images

The Panthers were desperate for cornerback help, after trading one off and losing a free agent pickup earlier this offseason.

They addressed that need in the second round, taking LSU cornerback Donte Jackson with the 55th pick.

Jackson has a chance to earn a starting job immediately, along with incumbent James Bradberry and second-wave free agent acquisition Ross Cockrell.

He has exceptional speed, which makes up for below-average size. But the Panthers had a desperate need for playmakers in the secondary.

The Panthers attempted to sign Bashaud Breeland in free agency, but he failed his physical after agreeing to a lucrative contract, with a foot infection causing them to back out of the deal. The Panthers also traded 2017 starter Daryl Worley to the Eagles, but he got arrested and cut and signed by the Raiders.