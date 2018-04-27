Patriots, 49ers talking trade for Trent Brown

Getty Images

With the 49ers adding tackle Mike McGlinchey and the Patriots needing offensive line help and a pipeline already existing between the two franchises, another transaction could be coming.

Per a league source, the 49ers and Patriots are talking about a trade that would send tackle Trent Brown to New England.

A seventh-round pick in 2015, Brown started 10 games in 2017 and 16 in 2016. He’s under contract through 2018 at a salary of $1.9 million.

Brown currently continues to recover from a shoulder injury that ended his 2017 season. G.M. John Lynch said earlier this week that Brown is expected to be ready for training camp.

Last October, the Patriots sent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco for a second-round pick.