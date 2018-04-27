Patriots acquire Trent Brown from 49ers

The Patriots and 49ers pulled off a trade during the 2017 season and they’ve made another one ahead of the second day of the NFL Draft.

The two teams were talking about a deal that would send tackle Trent Brown to New England and they have made a deal. PFT has learned, via a league source, that Brown passed his phsyical and ESPN reports that the Patriots will send the 95th pick in the draft to the Niners for Brown and the 143rd pick.

Brown missed the end of last season with a shoulder injury and he became expendable with the 49ers after they drafted Mike McGlinchey ninth overall on Thursday night. The Patriots have an opening at left tackle after Nate Solder signed with the Giants as a free agent.

Brown, who has one year left on his deal at $1.9 million, played right tackle with the 49ers, but he and first-round pick Isaiah Wynn will fall into the competition for spots somewhere on the New England line in 2018.

  5. Good luck and best wishes to Trent Brown. One of the most efficient pass protectors and maulers on our O Line in recent years..I would be mad at this trade because we’re not going to get a better player at #95, but we owe New England one so its all good.

  6. It is a thank you gift to the Patriots in appreciation for them sending Jimmy G to the Niners. The 95th pick is a third round pick. I was thinking may be the Pats will give up a 2nd round pick for Brown, since they have 2 of them.

  8. rdforty2 says:
    April 27, 2018 at 1:04 pm
    I was wrong again. Didn’t think this was possible after drafting Wynn.
    ——-
    Brown is most likely a plan B backup plan as the swing tackle. Wynn still has some healing to do from off season surgery. RT Marcus Cannon is coming off of IR. We have plenty of options but they all have some injury risks. All this cost was 48 slots and assuming some short term financial risk with Brown. I see this is just an added layer of protection more than a long term acquisition.

  9. Kind of surprised they gave up a 2nd rounder but have to wait and see what Bill does with the rest of his picks

    Seems like the offense has been appropriately taken care of, should be pretty much all D with the rest

  10. Guess this means the rest of the draft is probably going to be defensively oriented well maybe with the exception of picking up someone like Lauletta. Nice going Bill.

  13. inyeresting……wonder who they have their eyes on with the 2 2nd rounders??
    O-line is looking DEEP!!!?
    Makes me think they won’t go after a QB this year……
    Possibly a TE, LB, or DB ???
    Looking forward to see how it all plays out!!
    Go Pats!!!!

  14. I’ll never complain about more OL help, but I was really hoping to see some action on the front 7 on defense. Maybe tonight?

  16. sidelineshot says:
    April 27, 2018 at 1:19 pm
    How much was Solder making? $7-9 mil?
    Belichick does it again. $1.9 mil replacement

    ///////////////////////

    I guess you can look at it that way or you can say that Solder is twice the talent as Brown who is coming off a season ending injury, season ending injury, might be said about Brady, but heck you saved some money.

  19. Wow, I know that we fleeced them with the Garoppolo trade but we’re taking it in the shorts here. He is a starting tackle and those are hard to come by. I know we drafted one but Joe Staley is getting up there in years.
    This does however give the niners three 3rd round selections. Gotta like that.

  20. You have 3 options at LT now. Trent Brown, Isiah Wynn and last years top draft pick Antonio Garcia (who missed his entire rookie year due to injury).

    You figure one will start and one will be another swing tackle backup (like Waddle is)to Cannon and the left starter.

    I envision that Wynn will take over for Shaq Mason in 2019 at RG if Shaq leaves for more money like Solder did.

    Then you have Garcia/Brown at LT, Thuey at LG, Andrews at C, Shaq/Wynn at RG and Cannon at RT.

  21. terripet says:
    April 27, 2018 at 1:51 pm
    Terrible trade the guy is like Gronk. Glass

    ————

    How can the guy who pulls for a team that is paying $25M per year for Andrew Luck have the audacity to call any other player “glass”?

  25. solid pass protector, which is all that Brady needs. he needs to work on his aggressiveness in the run game. but good pick up for the Pats.

  26. factschecker says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:11 pm
    Brown plays RT folks.
    ________

    Cannon played left tackle coming out of college and moved back to right tackle today.

    Wynn was drafted last night as a guard…he will be playing tackle most likely in 2018.

    So it doesn’t really matter what specific position Brown played before he got to BB and Dante.

  27. These two organizations have become best buddies and awfully chummy all of a sudden! I guess Pats Nation can tolerate Jimmy G winning multiple superbowls as long as they only see him once every 8 years!

  28. One thing I can for sure say about Lynch is I love how he realized what a horrible roster Baalke assembled and he’s done everything to trim the fat his first two years.

    Now somehow package Ward, Armstead and Garrnett into an additional pick!

  29. harrisonhits2 says:
    April 27, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Kind of surprised they gave up a 2nd rounder…
    _______________________________________________

    They didn’t, they gave up a late 3rd and got back Brown & an early 5th

  30. nfliferfan22 says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:20 pm
    These two organizations have become best buddies and awfully chummy all of a sudden! I guess Pats Nation can tolerate Jimmy G winning multiple superbowls as long as they only see him once every 8 years!

    John Lynch played briefly for BB at the end of his career. And BB has tremendous respect for Kyle Shannahan’s father and John Lynch.

    That is why they have become “best buddies and awfully chummy all of a sudden!”

