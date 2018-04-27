Patriots acquire Trent Brown from 49ers

Getty Images

The Patriots and 49ers pulled off a trade during the 2017 season and they’ve made another one ahead of the second day of the NFL Draft.

The two teams were talking about a deal that would send tackle Trent Brown to New England and they have made a deal. PFT has learned, via a league source, that Brown passed his phsyical and ESPN reports that the Patriots will send the 95th pick in the draft to the Niners for Brown and the 143rd pick.

Brown missed the end of last season with a shoulder injury and he became expendable with the 49ers after they drafted Mike McGlinchey ninth overall on Thursday night. The Patriots have an opening at left tackle after Nate Solder signed with the Giants as a free agent.

Brown, who has one year left on his deal at $1.9 million, played right tackle with the 49ers, but he and first-round pick Isaiah Wynn will fall into the competition for spots somewhere on the New England line in 2018.