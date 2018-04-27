Patriots trade 43rd to Lions, who take Kerryon Johnson

Getty Images

Now we know what a quarterback of the future is worth.

The Patriots traded the 43rd pick (the one they got from the 49ers for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo), to the Lions, who chose Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson.

The Lions and Pats are frequent trade partners given the familiarity of Lions General Manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia with their old co-workers in New England.

And Detroit certainly had a need in the backfield, after years of frustrating committees.

Johnson ran for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, giving them the possibility of something more stable in the backfield.