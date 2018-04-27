Patriots trade back up to No. 56, take Duke Dawson

Getty Images

The Patriots traded down in the second round on Friday night to accumulate more picks later in the draft and then turned around to make a move back up to No. 56.

New England sent the 63rd and 117th overall pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for the pick and then took cornerback Duke Dawson.

Dawson makes sense as an addition in New England as they lost Malcolm Butler and Johnson Bademosi in free agency. They made a trade for Jason McCourty and Dawson looks like a good bet to bid for snaps as a nickel corner if he can make a quick transition to the pros.

The Patriots are now out of picks on Friday unless they make a trade back into the third round. They are next up with the 105th overall pick.