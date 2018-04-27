Patriots trade down again, Bears take Anthony Miller at 51

Getty Images

The Patriots aren’t finished trading down.

After New England moved back for the second time in the second round, the Bears took wide receiver Anthony Miller with the 51st overall pick.

The Pats were in this spot after trading down with the Lions eight spots earlier. In the Bears deal, they picked up a fourth-rounder (105) and a 2019 second-rounder.

That’s a bold move for the Bears, who obviously loved the Memphis wide receiver.

Miller, a former walk-on, caught 95 passes for 1,434 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, vaulting him up boards. It’s a continued effort to put targets around quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, after signing Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel in free agency.