Raiders reportedly want to trade Seth Roberts

The Raiders have made some significant additions to their receiving corps this offseason, which means some subtractions are inevitable.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders are now looking to trade wide receiver Seth Roberts.

They signed Roberts to a three-year, $12 million deal last August, but have since remade the position.

They cut Michael Crabtree and brought in Jordy Nelson earlier this offseason, and acquired Martavis Bryant last night in a trade with the Steelers.

Roberts caught 43 passes for 455 yards and a touchdown last year, and averages 11.9 yards per catch and has 11 touchdowns in his three seasons. He’d likely be available for just a late-round pick, if they get anything at all.