Raiders restructure Rodney Hudson’s contract

The Raiders needed some cap space with a draft class coming in and they got it by reworking a deal with one of their veterans.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured center Rodney Hudson‘s contract. They took $7.085 million of his salary for the upcoming season and converted it into a signing bonus. The move opens up over $5.6 million in cap space for 2018.

The NFLPA’s most recent salary cap report had the Raiders with just over $1.8 million in space. They acquired wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who is signed for $1.9 million, and drafted tackle Kolton Miller on Thursday. They have two picks on Friday and nine picks on Saturday.

Hudson has started every game for the Raiders the last two years and is entering the fourth year of the five-year deal he signed with the team in 2015.