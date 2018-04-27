Raiders take Arden Key after trade with Rams

Getty Images

The Rams didn’t make a pick in the first round or in the second round, but they were set to make their first pick of the year with the 87th overall selection before getting a trade offer they couldn’t resist.

The Raiders came up a couple of spots and then used the pick to take defensive end Arden Key. It’s the second player the Raiders have added to their defensive line on Friday with defensive tackle P.J. Hall coming on board in the second round.

Key came to LSU as a highly regarded recruit and had two strong seasons coming off the edge before things went off the rails in 2017. He dealt with a shoulder injury and spent time in rehab last spring before returning to play an uneven season for the Tigers.

The Raiders will be hoping that he puts it all back together in Oakland as a complement to Khalil Mack in the front seven.

The Rams will now pick 89th and they also picked up the 217th overall selection.