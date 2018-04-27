Raiders take nose tackle P.J. Hall at No. 57

Getty Images

The Raiders sought free agent defensive tackle Clinton McDonald. They had him for a visit, but he signed with the Broncos.

Thus, Oakland addressed the need Friday by taking Sam Houston State nose tackle P.J. Hall with the 57th overall pick.

Hall started all four years at Sam Houston, making 55 starts. He made 284 tackles, 86.5 tackles for loss and 42 sacks.

His stock rose after an impressive Pro Day. Hall, who was not invited to the combine, ran a 4.76 in the 40-yard dash and had 36 reps in the 225-pound bench press.