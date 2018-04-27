Rakeem Nunez-Roches signs tender with Chiefs

Getty Images

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with other teams has passed, which has led to most players with tender offers to sign them and return to their original clubs.

That list grew on Friday when defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches signed his tender with the Chiefs. He will make just over $1.9 million for the 2018 season.

Nunez-Roches was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2015 draft and returned to the team after being waived early in the 2016 season. He made five starts that year and made 11 while playing in every game for the Chiefs during the 2017 season. He has 51 tackles and 1.5 sacks for his career.

The Chiefs added Xavier Williams to a defensive line that also includes Chris Jones, Allen Bailey and Jarvis Jenkins.

Falcons safety Ricardo Allen is now the only restricted free agent not to sign with another team or sign his tender this offseason.