Ravens draft Orlando Brown Jr.

Getty Images

Orlando Brown will begin his NFL career where his father ended his NFL career.

With the 83rd pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Orlando Brown Jr., an offensive tackle from Oklahoma.

Brown’s father, the late Orlando “Zeus” Brown, retired from the Ravens after the 2005 season. Zeus also played for both the first version of the Cleveland Browns, the team that became the Ravens, and for the expansion Cleveland Browns in 1999. He’s best remembered for suffering a serious eye injury when referee Jeff Triplette hit him with a penalty flag. That injury caused him to miss three years of football.

Orlando Jr. was a good player at Oklahoma whose stock dropped when he turned in a poor performance at the Scouting Combine. But he should have a big impact with the Ravens, following in his father’s footsteps.