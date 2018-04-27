Report: Antonio Gates wants to keep playing, but Chargers won’t bring him back

Getty Images

Tight end Antonio Gates isn’t ready to call it quits. The question is: Will anyone give him a chance to keep playing?

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chargers have informed Gates they will not bring him back for 2018.

Gates turns 38 in June and played less than 50 percent of the team’s offensive snaps last season. He took a backseat to Hunter Henry, playing 500 snaps to Henry’s 598, and the Chargers added Virgil Green in free agency.

Gates’ 30 catches and three touchdowns were his fewest since 2003 when he made 24 catches and two touchdowns as a rookie. His 316 yards in 2017 were the fewest in his career.

Gates made eight consecutive Pro Bowls as one of the league’s best tight ends from 2004-11. But he has not played at that level since 2011.

Whenever he decides to call it quits, Gates will rank among the all-time leaders at the position.