Report: Chiefs talked to Eagles about No. 32

The Chiefs have not made a pick yet in the 2018 NFL Draft and they reportedly talked about changing that before the first round ended on Thursday night.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Chiefs spoke to the Eagles about moving up for the No. 32 pick before the Eagles traded it to the Ravens. The Ravens traded their second- and fourth-round picks this year and a 2019 second-round pick for No. 32 and a fourth-round pick.

The Chiefs traded last year’s first-round pick to the Bills in order to select quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Breer reports that the Chiefs were thought to be looking at a cornerback last night.

They’ll have another chance to trade up when the second round gets underway. They are slated to pick 54th, 78th and 86th before the night is out.