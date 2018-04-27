Report: Jets getting calls on Bryce Petty

Getty Images

The Jets have far too many quarterbacks, for a change, and it seems that there’s interest in one of them.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have gotten calls inquiring about quarterback Bryce Petty.

He’s clearly surplus to requirements after they signed Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater this offseason and drafted Sam Darnold third overall. They also have Christian Hackenberg, though they have shown no apparent interest in playing.

The Jets have taken calls on him before, but now that they have an established bridge quarterback and a clear-cut quarterback of the future, they may be willing to let him go. Of course, Bridgewater’s not a lock to hang around either, which could lead them to want to keep Petty as their third.

The 26-year-old former fourth-rounder has started seven games in his two seasons, with a 57.7 rating and four touchdowns and 10 interceptions.